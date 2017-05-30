Canine spectacular

Submitted Photo Canine contenders will dart through a tunnel during the 2017 NADAC Agility Trial, today through Sunday at the Dakota Boys & Girls Ranch Riding Arena located at 6301 19th Avenue NW, Minot. Feats of extraordinary speed, dazzling showmanship and shrewd obedience will be displayed as canines compete in the 2017 NADAC Agility Trial, today through Sunday, at the Dakota Boys & Girls Ranch Riding Arena.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.