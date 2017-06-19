Caleb's Clubhouse is inclusive of all kids
Andrea Johnson/MDN Caleb's Clubhouse received a $70,000 check from the Minot Area Community Foundation's Arnold L. Besserud Fund to help with construction costs. Caleb's Clubhouse will be a place where children with autism or other neurodevelopmental disorders will play and learn alongside typically developing children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.
Add your comments below
Minot Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Opiates and Pain meds Available
|Jun 18
|pain
|1
|Gay sc names? (Nov '14)
|Jun 3
|fun
|6
|Minot Music Thread (Feb '15)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|4
|Asphalt paving scam artist are scamming there w... (Apr '12)
|Oct '16
|CHONK
|523
|North Dakota asphalt paving scams are becoming ... (Apr '12)
|Sep '16
|ocean blue
|790
|Family entertainment (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|wrowe62
|1
|Workers Needed in North Dakota (Mar '06)
|Jul '16
|BUDD PRESCOTT
|379
Find what you want!
Search Minot Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC