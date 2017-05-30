Area artists to perform at celebrated...

Area artists to perform at celebrated pub

22 hrs ago Read more: Minot Daily News

Considered Minot's home for authentic Irish cuisines, the celebrated pub will showcase rising country star Joey Anderson tonight at 6:30 p.m., and local blues sensation Soulshine Saturday at 9 p.m. Hailing from St. Augustine, Fla., Anderson is an active member of the Air Force who infuses southern rock with country music. a ballad written by he and his daughter Genesis Anderson, that tells the compelling story about the everlasting connection experienced by family.

