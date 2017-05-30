Area artists to perform at celebrated pub
Considered Minot's home for authentic Irish cuisines, the celebrated pub will showcase rising country star Joey Anderson tonight at 6:30 p.m., and local blues sensation Soulshine Saturday at 9 p.m. Hailing from St. Augustine, Fla., Anderson is an active member of the Air Force who infuses southern rock with country music. a ballad written by he and his daughter Genesis Anderson, that tells the compelling story about the everlasting connection experienced by family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.
Add your comments below
Minot Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay sc names? (Nov '14)
|May 17
|Camro16
|4
|Minot Music Thread (Feb '15)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|4
|Asphalt paving scam artist are scamming there w... (Apr '12)
|Oct '16
|CHONK
|523
|North Dakota asphalt paving scams are becoming ... (Apr '12)
|Sep '16
|ocean blue
|790
|Family entertainment (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|wrowe62
|1
|Workers Needed in North Dakota (Mar '06)
|Jul '16
|BUDD PRESCOTT
|379
|Jason & Jennifer Guderjahn (Jan '13)
|Jul '16
|Truth 2
|2
Find what you want!
Search Minot Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC