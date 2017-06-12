Alleged addict charged with intending to deal oxycodone to support own habit
A 24-year-old alleged oxycodone addict is charged with a Class A felony for reportedly selling the drug to support his habit. Dominic Peter Materiale made an initial appearance in district court in Minot on Monday on the possession with intent to deliver charge, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.
