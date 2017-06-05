Advocate for airmen

Advocate for airmen

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: Minot Daily News

Gen. John E. Hyten, who became commander of U.S. Strategic Command several months ago, says the best part of his job is to meet and visit with the airmen, as he did earlier this week while at Minot Air Force Base. "I get to lead them and I get to try to get them the things they need to do their job but fundamentally they do all the work," Hyten, a four-star general, was at Minot Air Force Base Tuesday to honor the men and women of the 5th Bomb Wing with the presentation of the Omaha Trophy, an award for being the 2016 outstanding strategic bomber unit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minot Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay sc names? (Nov '14) Jun 3 fun 6
Minot Music Thread (Feb '15) Jan '17 Musikologist 4
Asphalt paving scam artist are scamming there w... (Apr '12) Oct '16 CHONK 523
North Dakota asphalt paving scams are becoming ... (Apr '12) Sep '16 ocean blue 790
Family entertainment (Sep '16) Sep '16 wrowe62 1
News Workers Needed in North Dakota (Mar '06) Jul '16 BUDD PRESCOTT 379
Jason & Jennifer Guderjahn (Jan '13) Jul '16 Truth 2 2
See all Minot Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minot Forum Now

Minot Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minot Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Egypt
  5. North Korea
 

Minot, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,802 • Total comments across all topics: 281,661,572

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC