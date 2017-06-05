Advocate for airmen

Gen. John E. Hyten, who became commander of U.S. Strategic Command several months ago, says the best part of his job is to meet and visit with the airmen, as he did earlier this week while at Minot Air Force Base. "I get to lead them and I get to try to get them the things they need to do their job but fundamentally they do all the work," Hyten, a four-star general, was at Minot Air Force Base Tuesday to honor the men and women of the 5th Bomb Wing with the presentation of the Omaha Trophy, an award for being the 2016 outstanding strategic bomber unit.

