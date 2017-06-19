Accused armed robber to remain in jail on $350,000 bond

Judge Todd Cresap refused to lower bond Tuesday for Jherik Anthony Hess, 24, of Burlington, citing the safety of the community. Hess is charged with Class B felony robbery, Class C felony felonious restraint, and Class C felony terrorizing for allegedly breaking into a Minot residence on April 8, 2016, tying up a 22-year-old woman and pointing a gun at her, and robbing her.

