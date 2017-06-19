A.A. welcomes those in need in ND

A.A. welcomes those in need in ND

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Minot Daily News

A.A.'s beginning is a story of a sober failing alcoholic stock broker and an alcoholic Proctologist. The meeting was out of necessity for the stock broker who being sober at the time desperately needed to talk to an alcoholic to stay sober and the one who happened to be trying to get sober was the proctologist.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minot Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Opiates and Pain meds Available Sun pain 1
Gay sc names? (Nov '14) Jun 3 fun 6
Minot Music Thread (Feb '15) Jan '17 Musikologist 4
Asphalt paving scam artist are scamming there w... (Apr '12) Oct '16 CHONK 523
North Dakota asphalt paving scams are becoming ... (Apr '12) Sep '16 ocean blue 790
Family entertainment (Sep '16) Sep '16 wrowe62 1
News Workers Needed in North Dakota (Mar '06) Jul '16 BUDD PRESCOTT 379
See all Minot Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minot Forum Now

Minot Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minot Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Minot, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,755 • Total comments across all topics: 281,909,346

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC