$950K in Upgrades Planned for Minot, North Dakota, Levees

13 hrs ago Read more: Insurance Journal West

The North Dakota State Water Commission has agreed to pay more than $950,000 to Minot to help cover the cost of repairs and upgrades to the city's existing levee system. The project includes removing trees and repairing erosion damage along the river bank.

