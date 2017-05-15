Work to begin Tuesday on 'Oxbow' loop...

Work to begin Tuesday on 'Oxbow' loop of Burdick Expressway in Minot

8 hrs ago Read more: KFYR-TV Bismarck

It's a joint project between the Department of Transportation and the city of the Minot, and will cost the city roughly $1.8 million. Much of the city's share will go into replacing sewers that are nearly a century old, as well as making the sidewalks ADA compliant and moving them away from the roadway.

Minot, ND

