Vetoes frustrate lawmakers

19 hrs ago Read more: Minot Daily News

Gov. Doug Burgum's exercise of his veto power has frustrated local legislators who say the vetoes undercut their efforts to provide better employee health insurance and improve state revenue forecasting. Burgum recently used line-item vetoes to strike seven sections of the Public Employees Retirement System appropriations bill and a section of a legislative management bill.

