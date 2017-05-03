Two charged with drug dealing offense

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 1 for a 23-year-old Granville woman accused of delivering heroin in June 2016 to a confidential informant working for the Ward County Narcotics Task Force. Chastain Christine-Michelle Dawson is charged with delivery of heroin, a Class A felony.

