Teen pleads not guilty to assaulting ...

Teen pleads not guilty to assaulting classmate

18 hrs ago Read more: Minot Daily News

A Minot teen had been jailed since late March, when she allegedly broke another girl's nose in an after school fight. Caitlyn Rae Zietz, 18, pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault on Thursday in district court in Minot, after Judge Doug Mattson found there was probable cause to let the charge against her continue.

Minot, ND

