Teen pleads not guilty to assaulting classmate
A Minot teen had been jailed since late March, when she allegedly broke another girl's nose in an after school fight. Caitlyn Rae Zietz, 18, pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault on Thursday in district court in Minot, after Judge Doug Mattson found there was probable cause to let the charge against her continue.
