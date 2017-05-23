Teen in water balloon incident pleads...

Teen in water balloon incident pleads not guilty

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Minot Daily News

An 18-year-old student cited following a water balloon prank at Minot High School-Magic City Campus on May 16 pleaded not guilty Wednesday to disorderly conduct and asked Minot Municipal Court Judge Mark Rasmuson for a court trial. Xavier Mason Falcon, who had just turned 18 on the day of the water balloon fight, is charged with a Class B misdemeanor in Minot Municipal Court that carries a maximum sentence of 30 days in jail and $1,500 in fines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minot Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay sc names? (Nov '14) May 17 Camro16 4
Minot Music Thread (Feb '15) Jan '17 Musikologist 4
Asphalt paving scam artist are scamming there w... (Apr '12) Oct '16 CHONK 523
North Dakota asphalt paving scams are becoming ... (Apr '12) Sep '16 ocean blue 790
Family entertainment (Sep '16) Sep '16 wrowe62 1
News Workers Needed in North Dakota (Mar '06) Jul '16 BUDD PRESCOTT 379
Jason & Jennifer Guderjahn (Jan '13) Jul '16 Truth 2 2
See all Minot Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minot Forum Now

Minot Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minot Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Egypt
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Minot, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,258 • Total comments across all topics: 281,269,478

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC