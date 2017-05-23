Teen in water balloon incident pleads not guilty

An 18-year-old student cited following a water balloon prank at Minot High School-Magic City Campus on May 16 pleaded not guilty Wednesday to disorderly conduct and asked Minot Municipal Court Judge Mark Rasmuson for a court trial. Xavier Mason Falcon, who had just turned 18 on the day of the water balloon fight, is charged with a Class B misdemeanor in Minot Municipal Court that carries a maximum sentence of 30 days in jail and $1,500 in fines.

