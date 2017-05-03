Summer Food Service Program offers free meals for kids
The Minot Public Schools Community Learning Center Program is sponsoring the program, which is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Breakfast and a snack will be served Monday through Friday from June 5 to Aug. 11, except for July 3 and July 4. Breakfast will be served from 7:45 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and a snack from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Roosevelt Elementary, 715 8th Street NE.
