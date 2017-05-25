Student Charged in Water Balloon Pran...

Student Charged in Water Balloon Prank Pleads Not Guilty

Read more: US News & World Report

An 18-year-old Minot High School student facing a criminal charge in a water balloon prank at school has pleaded not guilty in city adult court. The Minot Daily News reports Xavier Falcon faces a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge that carries a maximum sentence of 30 days in jail and a $1,500 fine.

