Second graders learn to sign National Anthem

Some children in Minot, North Dakota got to show off some of the sign language they've been learning -- and not just the basics, but the Star Spangled Banner. With the help of Minot State University students, second graders at John Hoeven Elementary school now know a new way of singing our National Anthem.

