Runaway gone again, sister charged

Minot Police say a 17-year-old runaway previously taken into custody has run away again and are asking for public assistance in finding her. Jolie Bell, who was last seen during the evening hours of Monday, April 10, was located at a Minot hotel on May 4. However, say police, Bell ran away again later the same day and is still missing.

