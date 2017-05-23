Request for funding
The Minot Park District is requesting $3 million in city sales tax dollars for a new cat habitat at the Roosevelt Park Zoo. The Minot YWCA also is requesting $5,000 to expand its emergency shelter services The city has not formally opened an application round for grants from its Community Facilities Fund, but is considering doing so.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.
