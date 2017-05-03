Real losers of legislative session are taxpayers

Elsewhere in this issue of Minot Daily News, legislative correspondent Mike Jacobs analyzes the 2017 legislative session and points out a handful of entities that fared poorly in Bismarck - and surely, some interests did better than others. However, the real losers make up a much larger pool than any special interest - it's taxpayers statewide who are the biggest losers in the session.

