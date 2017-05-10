Ramstad student wins volunteerism award

Andrea Johnson/MDN Prudential Spirit of Community Awards winner Annabelle Barcomb, an eighth-grader at Erik Ramstad Middle School, posed with Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., on Tuesday. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D. on Tuesday met with Annabelle Barcomb of Minot and Nidhi Hahale of Fargo who were named North Dakota's top youth volunteers for 2017 by the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards.

