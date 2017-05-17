Questions swirl around reported phone...

Questions swirl around reported phone conversation

Among the questions surrounding an executive session of the Ward County Commission April 11 is a curious conversation that reportedly took place between a North Dakota Department of Corrections official and two Ward County commissioners just before the session. At Tuesday's commission meeting, Commissioner John Fjeldahl confronted Commissioners Larry Louser and Alan Walter about a phone call he said they made to Steve Engen, director of staff development and facility inspection at the North Dakota Department of Corrections, a half hour before the closed meeting.

