Protecting plants from a mid-spring f...

Protecting plants from a mid-spring frost

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: KFYR-TV Bismarck

With a chance of frost in North Central North Dakota later this week, the experts at Lowe's Garden Center & Floral in Minot are reminding people to be ready to shelter their plants if necessary. Phil Lowe, the general manager at Lowe's, said that heartier plants such as cabbage, broccoli, and onion plants can withstand temperatures as low as the mid-20's, while more delicate annuals, such as tomatoes, peppers, and geraniums should be covered if temperatures approach freezing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFYR-TV Bismarck.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minot Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Minot Music Thread (Feb '15) Jan '17 Musikologist 4
Asphalt paving scam artist are scamming there w... (Apr '12) Oct '16 CHONK 523
North Dakota asphalt paving scams are becoming ... (Apr '12) Sep '16 ocean blue 790
Family entertainment (Sep '16) Sep '16 wrowe62 1
News Workers Needed in North Dakota (Mar '06) Jul '16 BUDD PRESCOTT 379
Jason & Jennifer Guderjahn (Jan '13) Jul '16 Truth 2 2
Hey Punk, Wanna Dance? (Jun '16) Jun '16 Zeke the Pinhead 1
See all Minot Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minot Forum Now

Minot Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minot Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Minot, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,651 • Total comments across all topics: 281,068,805

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC