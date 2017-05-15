Protecting plants from a mid-spring frost
With a chance of frost in North Central North Dakota later this week, the experts at Lowe's Garden Center & Floral in Minot are reminding people to be ready to shelter their plants if necessary. Phil Lowe, the general manager at Lowe's, said that heartier plants such as cabbage, broccoli, and onion plants can withstand temperatures as low as the mid-20's, while more delicate annuals, such as tomatoes, peppers, and geraniums should be covered if temperatures approach freezing.
