Pop tops for the Ronald McDonald House

Submitted Photo Kindergarteners and first graders from TGU-Granville brought more than 70,000 pop tops to McDonald's in Minot on April 26. The students collected the pop tops with help from older students. They donated the pop tops in honor of a classmate, first grader Chase Jones, who has been diagnosed with Acute Lymphblastic Leukemia.

