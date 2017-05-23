Police: Second wife helped plan murde...

Police: Second wife helped plan murder of husband's first wife

Authorities allege that a 26-year-old Minot woman actively helped her husband plan the murder of his first wife and then helped him clean up after the crime. Cynthia Louise Wilder is charged in district court in Minot with criminal conspiracy to commit murder, a Class AA felony, and accomplice to escape, a Class C felony.

