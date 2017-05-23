Piper charged with child porn offenses
A 29-year-old Minot man is accused of uploading child pornography to Pinterest, an online content sharing board, in June 2016. Nich-olas Rue Piper was scheduled to make an initial appearance in district court in Minot on Tuesday.
