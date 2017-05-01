Past month's temperatures close to lo...

Past month's temperatures close to long-term average

Eloise Ogden/MDN Farmers are in the fields now, although showers are in the forecast through Wednesday, which could hamper some of the work. Minot's average temperature in April was 1 degree above the 110-year long-term average of 40.7 degrees, according to Joe Effertz of the North Central Research Extension Center, south of Minot.

