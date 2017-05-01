New Town man charged with chase, esca...

New Town man charged with chase, escape attempt

A 46-year-old New Town man is accused of leading Three Affiliated Tribes Police and other area law enforcement officers on a high speed chase Friday over a distance of 40 miles that sometimes reached speeds over 120 miles per hour. Then, after he was arrested, James William Posey is accusedof assaulting two correctional officers while trying to escape the Ward County Jail.

