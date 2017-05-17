Modern Cinderella story comes to Minot

Modern Cinderella story comes to Minot

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Minot Daily News

Submitted Photo Prince Edward, portrayed by Kason Hanson, sweeps Ella Cinder, performed by Skyler Ballard, off her feet in the romantic and comedic musical "Ella Cinder." Timeless elegance, riveting dance and spectacular charm will grace the stage of Anne Nicole Nelson Hall, as the Rinat Mouzafarov Institute of Dance and Ballet perform the Broadway classic Jennifer McQuade, a voice specialist described the Broadway hit as a must-see production that brings about laughs while breaking down barriers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minot Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay sc names? (Nov '14) Wed Camro16 4
Minot Music Thread (Feb '15) Jan '17 Musikologist 4
Asphalt paving scam artist are scamming there w... (Apr '12) Oct '16 CHONK 523
North Dakota asphalt paving scams are becoming ... (Apr '12) Sep '16 ocean blue 790
Family entertainment (Sep '16) Sep '16 wrowe62 1
News Workers Needed in North Dakota (Mar '06) Jul '16 BUDD PRESCOTT 379
Jason & Jennifer Guderjahn (Jan '13) Jul '16 Truth 2 2
See all Minot Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minot Forum Now

Minot Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minot Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Minot, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,068 • Total comments across all topics: 281,105,565

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC