Minot's 'Task Force 21' heads to Washington, D.C.
A group from Minot who call themselves 'Task Force 21' are meeting with leaders in the nation's capital this week to discuss the importance of Minot Air Force Base to the nation's defense. The group is gathering with other North Dakota communities as well as with the North Dakota National Guard for this year's meeting.
