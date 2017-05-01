Minot's Comfort Inn now Northern Plai...

Minot's Comfort Inn now Northern Plains Inn

Northern Plains Hospitality LLC announced last week that effective today, it will convert its Minot Comfort Inn at 1515 22nd Avenue SW to an independent property operating under the name of the Northern Plains Inn. "With the expiration of our franchise agreement with Choice Hotels, we have chosen to go in an exciting and new direction serving our customers with a new name, but same great service," "We, along with our staff and management of the new Northern Plains Inn are excited to share this new journey with you, and look forward to continuing our commitment to providing a high quality product and excellent customer service.

