Minot shows its pride, commitment

With around 200 people in attendance at the Grand Hotel Wednesday night for the Minot Daily News/Grand Hotel candidates forum, a large and diverse sampling of local residents spoke up: "We're proud of our community, want the best for it, and want to help guide the city to a better tomorrow." That's the message when so many local folks invest a weeknight - just prior to a holiday weekend, no less - in meeting, learning about and chatting with the nine candidates in Minot's city council election coming June 13. A ballroom full of people of varying ages and backgrounds came together to gather information for the important decisions every voter faces next month.

