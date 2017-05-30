Minot shows its pride, commitment

Minot shows its pride, commitment

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: Minot Daily News

With around 200 people in attendance at the Grand Hotel Wednesday night for the Minot Daily News/Grand Hotel candidates forum, a large and diverse sampling of local residents spoke up: "We're proud of our community, want the best for it, and want to help guide the city to a better tomorrow." That's the message when so many local folks invest a weeknight - just prior to a holiday weekend, no less - in meeting, learning about and chatting with the nine candidates in Minot's city council election coming June 13. A ballroom full of people of varying ages and backgrounds came together to gather information for the important decisions every voter faces next month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minot Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay sc names? (Nov '14) May 17 Camro16 4
Minot Music Thread (Feb '15) Jan '17 Musikologist 4
Asphalt paving scam artist are scamming there w... (Apr '12) Oct '16 CHONK 523
North Dakota asphalt paving scams are becoming ... (Apr '12) Sep '16 ocean blue 790
Family entertainment (Sep '16) Sep '16 wrowe62 1
News Workers Needed in North Dakota (Mar '06) Jul '16 BUDD PRESCOTT 379
Jason & Jennifer Guderjahn (Jan '13) Jul '16 Truth 2 2
See all Minot Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minot Forum Now

Minot Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minot Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. South Korea
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Minot, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,678 • Total comments across all topics: 281,451,309

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC