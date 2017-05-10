Minot musician makes ND history

Submitted photo Kari Jenks, a Minot oboist, has earned the historical honor of becoming North Dakota's first musician to perform at Carnegie Hall, as a member of the NYO2 program. Kari Jenks, a celebrated Minot oboist, has earned the historical honor of becoming North Dakota's first musician to perform at Carnegie Hall, as a member of NYO2.

