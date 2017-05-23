Minot man charged with child porn possession
Nicholas Wilson is charged in district court in Minot with 10 Class C felony counts of possession of child pornography. According to a probable cause affidavit filed with the court, Minot police received a tip in March from the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigations Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which had initially received it from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
