Minot Legislation

Shane Goettle, the City of Minot's legislative affairs specialist, and public affairs specialist Lacee Anderson with Odney presented legislative highlights to the Minot City Council that included passage of the following bills: $193 million for Mouse River Enhanced Flood Protection within Minot city limits through June 30, 2025, within Minot city limits Requires cities to notify counties and schools districts of proposed property tax incentives lasting more than five years, such as Renaissance Zone incentives. Counties and schools have 30 days to indicate whether they want to participate or negotiate terms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.