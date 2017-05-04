Minot Legislation

Minot Legislation

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Minot Daily News

Shane Goettle, the City of Minot's legislative affairs specialist, and public affairs specialist Lacee Anderson with Odney presented legislative highlights to the Minot City Council that included passage of the following bills: $193 million for Mouse River Enhanced Flood Protection within Minot city limits through June 30, 2025, within Minot city limits Requires cities to notify counties and schools districts of proposed property tax incentives lasting more than five years, such as Renaissance Zone incentives. Counties and schools have 30 days to indicate whether they want to participate or negotiate terms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minot Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Minot Music Thread (Feb '15) Jan '17 Musikologist 4
Asphalt paving scam artist are scamming there w... (Apr '12) Oct '16 CHONK 523
North Dakota asphalt paving scams are becoming ... (Apr '12) Sep '16 ocean blue 790
Family entertainment (Sep '16) Sep '16 wrowe62 1
News Workers Needed in North Dakota (Mar '06) Jul '16 BUDD PRESCOTT 379
Jason & Jennifer Guderjahn (Jan '13) Jul '16 Truth 2 2
Hey Punk, Wanna Dance? (Jun '16) Jun '16 Zeke the Pinhead 1
See all Minot Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minot Forum Now

Minot Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minot Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Gunman
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Minot, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,667 • Total comments across all topics: 280,857,872

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC