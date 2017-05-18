Minot Fire Department conducting air quality tests near fire scene
The City of Minot Fire Department, in conjunction with the First District Health Unit and the North Dakota Department of Health, is conducting tests and monitoring the air quality in an area around the U.S. Highway 83 bypass, near the scene of an ongoing fire at Earth Recycling Inc. in northwest Minot. Officials have determined there is no need to evacuate any areas other than the areas that are directly around the fire area.
