Minot discusses flood wall openings Thursday, May 4
The logistics of keeping pedestrians and bicyclists moving back and forth across the Souris River continues to be a topic of conversation when it comes to new levees and flood walls associated with a proposed flood protection project for Minot. While the exact locations of flood protection levees and walls in Minot are still being developed some residents say more openings should be added to the plan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.
Add your comments below
Minot Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minot Music Thread (Feb '15)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|4
|Asphalt paving scam artist are scamming there w... (Apr '12)
|Oct '16
|CHONK
|523
|North Dakota asphalt paving scams are becoming ... (Apr '12)
|Sep '16
|ocean blue
|790
|Family entertainment (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|wrowe62
|1
|Workers Needed in North Dakota (Mar '06)
|Jul '16
|BUDD PRESCOTT
|379
|Jason & Jennifer Guderjahn (Jan '13)
|Jul '16
|Truth 2
|2
|Hey Punk, Wanna Dance? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Zeke the Pinhead
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minot Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC