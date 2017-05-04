Minot discusses flood wall openings T...

Minot discusses flood wall openings Thursday, May 4

21 hrs ago Read more: KVOX-FM Fargo

The logistics of keeping pedestrians and bicyclists moving back and forth across the Souris River continues to be a topic of conversation when it comes to new levees and flood walls associated with a proposed flood protection project for Minot. While the exact locations of flood protection levees and walls in Minot are still being developed some residents say more openings should be added to the plan.

Minot, ND

