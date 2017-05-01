Marriages
The following people were issued a marriage license by the Ward County Recorder in Minot and have been united in marriage: David James Moir III and Alexis Nichole Fleming, both Glenburn; Steven Timothy Rock-Barton and Michelle Lynn Dennis, Jason Jon Berg and Georgia Kim Windy Boy, Sohaib Sarwar Tahir and Bryde Anne Rowe, Brenton Stuart Biggs and Zerah Theodore, Austin James Rundall and Lindsay Ann Rankin, Nicholas Kyle Brown and Ashlynne Rae Sherbrooke, Jason Wiley Nichols and Kimberly Kay Enlow, all Minot; Alexander Marcelous Upton, Minot Air Force Base, and Abigale Marie Strech, Tolleson, Ariz.; Robert Philip Weigel and Mickenzie Lynn Branson, both Velva.
