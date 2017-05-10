Marmon pleads guilty to possessing stolen handgun, drug possession
A 32-year-old Carpio man was sentenced to probation Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to being in possesion of a stolen handgun on April 11. Russel James Marmon was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except the one day he already served, and two years of supervised probation. He was also ordered to pay $525 in court costs.
