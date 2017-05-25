Marco's Pizza opens at Oak Park Shopping Center
Allan Blanks/MDN Marco's Pizza owner Nathan Heinert prepares pizza dough as team members prep the sauce, cheese and toppings for a pizza order. The amazing aroma of pizza, subs, chicken wings and salads is creating excitement at Oak Park Shopping Center, as Marco's Pizza becomes the newest pizza parlor to open its doors in the Magic City.
