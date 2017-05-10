Man sentenced for assaulting father, ...

Man sentenced for assaulting father, shooting father's car with BB gun

A 28-year-old Minot man was sentenced Wednesday to time served and probation for assaulting his father on Sept. 11, 2016 and earlier firing pellets from a pellet or BB gun into his father's 2014 Ford Focus, causing more than $10,000 in damage.

