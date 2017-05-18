Main Street Books hosts - Summer Read...

Main Street Books hosts - Summer Reading Kick-Off'

Allan Blanks/MDN Aly Stoeckley, left, manager, kneels beside owner Val Stadick, who holds a reading bingo card for the upcoming "Summer Reading Kick-Off" event hosted at Main Street Books, Saturday at 12 p.m. As the warmth of summer spreads across the Magic City, Main Street Books invites Minot area schools to share the excitement of their annual This year's reading competition will feature a bingo card, in which students can mark off spots after finishing a book. Upon completion of a book, students are encouraged to return to Main Street Books with their bingo card to earn a $5 gift card.

