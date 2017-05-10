I. Keating snow pile melt contest

While spring might have finally arrived, the last vestiges of winter remain, including a mountain of snow in the parking lot at the North Hill sports complex along 3rd Street NE. I. Keating and Minot Daily News are soliciting your guesses for when the snow pile will finally dissipate, with I. Keating presenting the winner of the contest with an Outdoor Patio Set with four chairs and a fire pit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.