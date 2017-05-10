Hearing For Proposed Upgrade To Pipel...

Hearing For Proposed Upgrade To Pipeline Seta

North Dakota regulators have set two public hearings on a proposed upgrade of a segment of a gasoline and diesel pipeline that runs from eastern Montana to Fargo. Laurel, Montana based-Cenex Pipeline says the proposed $115 million upgrade is needed to keep pace with increased demand for refined fuels in North Dakota and western Minnesota.

