Grand Hotel - Blooms' tonight for caregivers

Minot Center for Pediatric Therapy's third annual Bloom will be held this evening at the Grand Hotel from 7-9:30 p.m. The purpose of the event is to provide mothers, grandmothers, foster mothers and other careproviders with children who have disabilities an opportunity to get to know one another. The event is also meant to provide community support to those caregivers and will have local professionals from 12 different organizations on hand to answer any questions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.