Grand Hotel - Blooms' tonight for caregivers
Minot Center for Pediatric Therapy's third annual Bloom will be held this evening at the Grand Hotel from 7-9:30 p.m. The purpose of the event is to provide mothers, grandmothers, foster mothers and other careproviders with children who have disabilities an opportunity to get to know one another. The event is also meant to provide community support to those caregivers and will have local professionals from 12 different organizations on hand to answer any questions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.
Add your comments below
Minot Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minot Music Thread (Feb '15)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|4
|Asphalt paving scam artist are scamming there w... (Apr '12)
|Oct '16
|CHONK
|523
|North Dakota asphalt paving scams are becoming ... (Apr '12)
|Sep '16
|ocean blue
|790
|Family entertainment (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|wrowe62
|1
|Workers Needed in North Dakota (Mar '06)
|Jul '16
|BUDD PRESCOTT
|379
|Jason & Jennifer Guderjahn (Jan '13)
|Jul '16
|Truth 2
|2
|Hey Punk, Wanna Dance? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Zeke the Pinhead
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minot Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC