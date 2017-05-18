Frankly Scarlett to open for Hairball
Magic City tribute band Frankly Scarlett, will perform country classics and rock anthems Saturday at the North Dakota State Fair Center at 7 p.m. Throughout their set, concertgoers can experience the high octane energy of lead singer Craig Hester, as he belts out country favorites along with rock hits. According to the lead guitarist, the namesake of the Minot band was inspired by the theatrics of Hollywood icon Clark Gable.
