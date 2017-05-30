Allan Blanks/MDN Pro-fisherman and celebrity Johnnie Candleback center, stands besides Austyn Kraus, left, Kolby Begg, Damian Emly during "Fish Fest" at the Scheels in parking lot located at Dakota Square Mall, Thursday afternoon. Considered a holiday to to fishing enthusiast across the state, Fish Fest is returning to Minot today through Saturday, at the Scheels parking lot located at Dakota Square Mall.

