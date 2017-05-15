Emergency personnel participate in em...

Emergency personnel participate in emergency exercise

If an emergency were to occur, that amount of people in one space can make it more difficult for first responders. Ward County emergency services conducted a full-scale exercise this morning, where the scenario was a bleacher collapse during a large sporting event.

