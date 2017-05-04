Elvis' inspired by cancer patient

Submitted Photo North Dakota native and famed tribute artists Dan Wagner, will be taking care of business as he sings iconic hits including "Love Me Tender," "Peace in The Valley" and "American Trilogy" while The Cash Presley Tribute Band opens at 7 p.m. with "I Walk The Line," "A Boy Named Sue" and a collection of smash hits including "Folsom Prison Blues." Proceeds from the "Jurnee Rust Benefit Concert" will go toward helping Minot resident and cancer patient Jurnee Rust.

