EEOC Sues Keller Paving and Landscapi...

EEOC Sues Keller Paving and Landscaping for Sexual Harassment

Yesterday

A North Dakota civil construction company operating in Minot, N.D. violated civil rights law by subjecting an employee to a hostile work environment based on her sex and by subjecting her to work conditions that were so intolerable she was forced to resign, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission charged in a lawsuit it filed in North Dakota last week. According to the EEOC's lawsuit, Jennifer Gerard worked for Keller Paving and Landscaping, Inc. in Minot from June to October 2013 as a truck driver.

Minot, ND

