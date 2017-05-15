Drug exposure leads to neglect charges
Three people are charged with child neglect for allegedly allowing three children to live in a poorly kept trailer where there were marijuana plants. Coty James Wolverton, 32, Nicole Marie Nolden, 34, and Aftin Elizabeth Bavilla, 29, are all scheduled to appear in court in Minot on Thursday for probable cause hearings.
